Boss Brady 'really happy' as Cobblers battle to victory and go third

Cobblers skipper Fraser Horsfall runs away to celebrate after scoring the Cobblers' winner against Newport County at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Both sides had good chances in a watchable contest at Sixfields but set-pieces again came up trumps for the Cobblers with Fraser Horsfall forcing home the winning goal eight minutes from full-time.

That came after Sam Hoskins, Ali Koiki and Louis Appere all missed decent openings, while Liam Roberts made three excellent saves at the other end.

"I'm really happy," said Brady. "It was a hard-fought game.

"Let's get it right, they are a good side and it was two teams going toe-to-toe tonight and we've come out on top.

"I felt everyone, to a man, even the subs that came on, put themselves on the line and worked so hard.

"We also created a lot more chances from open play and they were good chances as well.

"Sam had one cleared off the line, Jon Guthrie nearly got in on it, Ali was in at the back stick and only needed to tap it in and then Louis has one where it bobbles right up on it.

"Josh Eppiah also had a good chance near the end so we did have some really, really good chances and there was some good play and overall I'm really pleased with the performance."