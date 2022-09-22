Boss Brady ready to give former Town man Horsfall a warm welcome

The big central defender quit the Cobblers over the summer, and was tempted to join the newly-promoted Hatters on what was reported to be a lucrative three-year deal.

At the time of his departure, Brady spoke of how sorry he was to see the former Macclesfield man leave after his two years at Sixfields, but admitted the player had been offered an 'unbelievable contract' at Edgeley Park, one that Town simply couldn't match.

The 25-year-old has made something of a mixed start to life at his new club as they have struggled somewhat on their return to the Football League.

Fraser Horsfall will be back at the Cobblers for the first time on Saturday since leaving the club in the summer

But after being dropped early on, Horsfall has won his place back in the team and started their past four league games, scoring the winning goal in their only win in their past nine matches in all competitions - a 1-0 success against AFC Wimbledon on September 3.

It is not sure how the Cobblers supporters will react as the player makes his return to Sixfields on Saturday (ko 2pm), but the big defender can at least expect to see friendly faces behind the scenes at his former club, and in particular, the Town boss.

"I am certainly looking forward to seeing Fraser," said Brady.

"One thing I have to say about him, is that after my first game in charge, he played every single game thereafter and he was excellent.

Jon Brady is looking forward to seeing Fraser Horsfall this weekend

"He ended up becoming the captain last year when Joseph Mills was injured, and he was absolutely fantastic for the football club, and for me.

"First and foremost I think Fraser is a great human being, and thereafter he was a brilliant player for us."

Meanwhile, Brady insists he is still none the wiser as to how serious the injuries suffered in recent matches to Shaun McWilliams and Tyloer Magloire are.

Both players have undergone scans on groin and hamstring problems respectively, but Brady says he is ‘still waiting’ on the results.