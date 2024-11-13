Boss Brady praises efforts of teenagers after injury-hit Cobblers lose to Burton

Martyn Waghorn is congratulated on his first goal for the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)

Jon Brady admitted Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat to Burton in the EFL Trophy was one that Cobblers just had to take on the chin due to the injury situation.

With 15 first-team players currently injured or ill, five teenagers started at Sixfields, including all four defenders, and another four came on, but they stuck to their task admirably against much more experienced opponents.

Neo Dobson scored his third goal in eight days while Martyn Wagorn opened his Cobblers account, however Nick Akoto, Dylan Williams, Charlie Webster, Romelle Donovan and Ben Whitfield were all on target for Burton.

Nonetheless, Town have still qualified for the knockout stages and will have an away tie in the next round.

Brady said: "Burton don’t have a game on Saturday and when you saw the team that they had, it was close to a full first-team whereas we started with five academy players and then ended up with eight on the pitch and a lot of those were first years.

"That’s the situation at the moment and we’re digging deep with our resources and we’re having to box clever so tonight was about just trying to get through and then looking ahead to the weekend.

"But it was an incredible learning experience for the young boys.

"Unlike the Leicester game, they were playing against experienced first-team players who play week in week out. Some of those Burton players have played 200, 300 games in the Football League.

"They’ll know where their careers are at and they’ve seen where they need to get to.

"It’s a huge step up and they have a lot of developing to do but some of them are only 16 or 17 years of age and it’s really important that they knuckle down now because they’ve seen the level first-hand.”