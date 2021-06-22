Boss Brady pleased to clinch deal for goalkeeper Roberts

Liam Roberts. Picture: Pete Norton.

Manager Jon Brady believes goalkeeper Liam Roberts is at the right age and has the necessary experience to be a hit at the Cobblers.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has signed an initial one-year contract at Northampton after calling time on his 12-year stay at Walsall.

He is the only senior goalkeeper on the books at Sixfields following the departures of Steve Arnold and Jonathan Mitchell, though that is likely to change later in the summer.

Roberts played 149 first-team games for Walsall and was the club's regular number one over the past four seasons.

"Liam arrives with plenty of League One and League Two experience behind him," said Brady.

"For a keeper of 26 years old, he is a good age and he has the potential to improve further.

"He has been the number one at his previous club for most of the last four seasons, he has got a good amount of games under his belt and he has turned in some excellent performances in that time.