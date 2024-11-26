Boss Brady offers 'no excuses' as Cobblers pay price for dismal first half at Wigan

Tom Eaves celebrates his goal for the Cobblers at Wigan (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted his side were 'still on the coach' during their 'lacklustre' first half performance in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic.

Town just did not get going at the Brick Community Stadium and they were made to pay by goals from Theo Aasgaard and Jonny Smith, and Wigan had chances to increase their lead before half-time.

But Town were much improved in the second half and Tom Eaves halved the deficit before Sam Hoskins and Liam McCarron missed big chances late on to snatch a point.

"We gave ourselves too much to do,” said Brady. “We were still on the coach in the first half.

"Obviously it’s a long journey but there are no excuses.

"We were very lacklustre, we were second to everything and they go 2-0 up and in-between that TJ (Eyoma) has to come off and we had to put Aaron (McGowan) on a lot earlier than we wanted to.

"We made the change at half-time and Tom comes on and he added real energy to us and he gave the team a focal point. We get one back and we looked a different team.

"We went for it at the end. Liam has a great one-on-one chance and then Sam Tickle makes a fantastic save from Sam (Hoskins) so we gave a good account in the second half but ultimately we gave ourselves too much to do.”