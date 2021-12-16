Boss Brady hoping to tie key Cobblers performers to new deals 'as soon as we can'

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Boss Jon Brady has confirmed the Cobblers have already 'initiated contact' with key players who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Town manager says dealing with players and their futures at the club is an 'ongoing process' and although each player is dealt with individually, contact has been made with some members of the squad.

The list of those who will be out of contract in the summer includes the likes of key central midfielder Shaun McWilliams, central defender Fraser Horsfall, midfielder Sam Hoskins, left-back Ali Koiki, striker Danny Rose and club captain Joseph Mills.

Previous manager Keith Curle always insisted that he would not start contract talks with any player until the end of any particular season, which is not uncommon at lower league clubs, but that is not a stance Brady will be taking.

"Each player is obviously dealt with individually," said the Cobblers boss.

"We have already spoken to some players' agents, and initiated contact in terms of talking, and it is an ongoing process.

"That is the position we are in.