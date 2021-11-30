Boss Brady heaps praise on the Cobblers supporters

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Prior to the match the Town manager had called on the supporters to show positivity and really make themselves heard to help the team out in tricky moments at matches at Sixfields, and he was delighted with the atmosphere generated at the weekend.

Thanks to the terrible weather conditions and the fact Town were playing an in-form Orient side meant it was certainly a difficult afternoon, but the Cobblers emerged with all three points thanks to Sam Hoskins' first-half goal.

And Brady told the supporters at the game that they can take credit for their part in that success.

"When we first came in with Marc (Richards) and Sammo (Ian Sampson) last year, and now with Colin (Calderwood), we said all along that it's about everyone," said the Cobblers boss.

"I asked for the fans to really get behind us on Saturday and I know it wasn't a game for the purist but fair play to the fans, on a freezing cold day, I felt them really getting behind us.

"Down near the bottom corner (towards the south stand), they really, really drove us on today and I asked for that so I'm just so pleased they did it.

"We want to make this a place where opposition teams hate to come and we're starting to do that now.

"Before today we had the joint-best home form and now we're at the top of that table and that's brilliant because it's exactly what we want.

"I hope it gives heart to our fans and I want to say a big thanks to all of our supporters because they were excellent and we gave them the result so we're really pleased.

"We're all together, our fans, our players and our staff, we're all together as one."

Brady also praised the spirit within the squad at Sixfields.

"You can't question the team spirit and the togetherness we have here at the moment," said the Australian.

"If you were inside, you would feel it because it's incredible.

"I think you get snippets of it from the outside but I'm just really pleased for the players.

"Leyton Orient are one hell of a side in this league in my opinion and they had only lost two all season before today.