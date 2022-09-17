Boss Brady happy as Guthrie stunner sparks Cobblers into life

Mitch Pinnock in action for the Cobblers against Rochdale

Town had struggled to get going in the first 45 minutes, with Dale starting well and causing them problems.

But with the clock running down towards half-time, Guthrie unleased a dipping volley from 25 yards that flew past keeper Richard O'Donnell and into the top corner.

The Cobblers then dominated proceedings in the second half, and sealed the victory thanks to two more goals for the in-form Sam Hoskins, the first from a rebound after his penalty was saved.

"It wasn't one of our better games all over, but fair credit to Rochdale," said Brady.

"Jim Bentley has got them very organised and they were posing us a real threat early on.

"I was then moaning about Jon Guthrie being manhandled by two players, he was also moaning at the ref, and the ball comes to him, and he dips a volley from about 25 yards into the top corner!

"But I felt we needed that goal in the first half, because they have been so well organised under Jim.

"They really work hard for each other and are really hard to break down, so we needed that first goal for the game to open up, otherwise it could have been a bit stuffy.

"So I am glad my centre-back Jon hit a dipping volley from 25 yards, and I can't believe I am saying it!

"I think he thought 'the referee's not giving me anything here, so I'll have a right go at it', and he has hit a great shot.

"I think from then on we mostly controlled the game and it was a comfortable victory for us."