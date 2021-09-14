Boss Brady hails 'fantastic' Cobblers after crucial victory at Rodney Parade

Jon Guthrie smashes home the Cobblers' winning goal at Newport County (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town overcame a slow start to control much of the first-half at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, and they were rewarded right on half-time when Jon Guthrie blasted home his third goal of the season.

Newport dominated possession thereafter but struggled to really trouble the away side, and in fact the two best chances of the second-half fell to Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock.

"I'm delighted with that because I thought the effort the players gave tonight was fantastic," said Brady, whose side are up to third in Sky Bet League Two.

"We dominated the game in the first-half and I felt we played some good football, and then we had to show resilience in the second-half because they threw bodies forward, but we still created the two best chances.

"I was pleased for Jon to get his goal but we also had Nicke's chance, a header, and then at the end Mitch also has a header, but he's dragged down and it should be a red card and a penalty.