Boss Brady hails 'brave' Cobblers as they make light of conditions to ease past Stevenage

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was delighted with this team's performance in the win over Stevenage at a wet and windy Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

There was no sign that this would evolve into a one-sided encounter and comfortable home win during a very scrappy and disjointed opening half an hour.

But Town took the game by the scruff of the neck once Kion Etete fired them in front on 33 minutes, with Sam Hoskins scoring a second just before half-time.

Mitch Pinnock played a key role in both goals and he was involved again when sending a corner for Fraser Horsfall to head home in the second-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That secured successive home wins and lifted the Cobblers back into the top six in Sky Bet League Two.

"It's been a good few days," said Brady.

"It was a bit like Sunday League football with how both teams started in the first 15 minutes, the conditions were horrendous, but we had to get the ball down and pass and play.

"We needed to get the forward players like Mitch on the ball and you've got to be brave in those conditions and we showed that after about 15 or 20 minutes and we got our just rewards with the goals.

"We've also only faced two shots against us in the last two games and I think that's important for the defence because we looked at ourselves after the games against Hartlepool and Sutton.

"We gave away some poor goals in those games, as we've spoken a lot about, but now we have bounced back and that's what it's all about.

"To get back-to-back home wins is really positive and now we find ourselves moving up the table.