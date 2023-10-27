Boss Brady 'grateful' Cobblers were pipped to promotion by Bristol Rovers in 2022

Dejected Cobblers players sit on the pitch after their 3-1 win at Barrow on the final day of the 2021/22 season. The victory wasn't enough as Bristol Rovers won 7-0 to pip them to promotion on goals scored (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It was painful at the time but boss Jon Brady, speaking on the eve of the first Cobblers meeting with Bristol Rovers since the dramatic and controversial final afternoon of the 2021/22 season, has proved a blessing in disguise for Town.

Back on May 7, 2022, Town were 3-1 winners at Barrow in their final match, a result they thought would be enough to see them clinch third place in Sky Bet League Two and clinch a deserved promotion.

But the dramatic events 260 miles south of Holker Street would ensure what was supposed to be a day of celebration in the north west, turned into an afternoon of despair.

The Cobblers squad celebrate their promotion at Tranmere Rovers in May (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Bristol Rovers, level on points with the Cobblers but five goals worse off in terms of goal difference going into the final round of fixtures, hosted already-relegated Scunthorpe United at the Memorial Stadium.

The doomed Iron fielded a side full of youth teamers, and the Gas took their chance - recording a scarcely believable 7-0 win to pip the Cobblers at the post.

They scored five times in 32 crazy second-half minutes as Scunthorpe folded.

It meant both sides ended the season on 80 points, both boasted a goal difference of 22, but it was Rovers who were promoted by virtue of having scored 71 goals to the Cobblers' 60.

Jon Brady and the Cobblers coaching staff enjoy the team winning promotion at Tranmere Rovers in May (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The outcome sparked wild celebrations at the Memorial, and led to a scene of total desolation and disbelief in Barrow, and a demoralised Town would go on to lose in the play-off semi-finals to Mansfield Town.

But 12 months later the Cobblers got their reward for their hard work and endeavour under Brady when they were promoted on the final day of the 2022/23 season - a 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers sealing the deal.

And looking back, although Brady was as hurt and dejected as much as anybody by what happened to his team in 2022, he now believes it was good for the club.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to take on Rovers, Brady was asked if events of that topsy-turvy afternoon, the Cobblers had flown into a 3-0 first-half lead at Barrow and looked home and dry before things went awry, are on his mind.

"You could say that it is a tiny bit," he admitted. "Because everyone reminds you of it all the time!

"But fair play to Bristol Rovers, they got promoted back in 21/22, and that incident we are grateful for it in a way, because it has made us so much stronger as a club, as a team, and myself as a manager, all of us.

"We went toe-to-toe with them, they got promoted, fair play, and then we have got promoted the following year.

"We now finally meet, and it should be a good contest."

Asked to expand on how what happened that day and that season have made the club stronger, Brady added: "We feel first and foremost on the pitch with our recruitment.

"I am not sure we would have been strong enough that first year if we had gone up then, and I feel we are better equipped now with the players we have in the building.

"Obviously it has also made us a lot more resilient, and we know what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

"And for us to do what we have done a year later, shows tremendous strength of character and resilience.

"I feel that everyone, the staff, the chairman, the chief exec, everyone at the football club, I feel it has pulled us together a lot more, so we are probably grateful for that in a way."

The Cobblers will travel to the south west off the back of Tuesday night's dramatic 2-2 Sixfields draw with Leyton Orient.

And they are likely to go with the same squad at the Memorial Stadium, with the exception of the suspended Kieron Bowie, who was sent-off against the Os.

Of the injured players, midfielder Jack Sowerby is the closest to a return, but Brady admitted this weekend's encounter 'may come too soon' for him.

Rovers will have Andy Mangan in charge on Saturday following Joey Barton's surprise sacking on Thursday.