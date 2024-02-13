Boss Brady downbeat after Cobblers' hearts are broken in last-gasp loss at Orient
Marc Leonard cancelled out Ollie O’Neill’s opener in a tight first half before things really opened up with Shaq Forde restoring Orient’s lead just shy of the hour-mark.
Kieron Bowie scored his eighth of the season to make it 2-2 but Ruel Sotiriou headed Orient back in front almost straight away, however Tyreece Simpson made it three goals in six mad minutes when firing into the roof of the net.
That goal should have earned Cobblers a share of the spoils but Sotiriou snatched victory with an excellent finish in the seventh minute of stoppage-time, denying Town a valuable away point.
"The most disappointing thing is that we have conceded four goals,” admitted Brady.
“We fought so hard to come back three times but to score three goals and not come away with at least a point is frustrating.
"We have been pretty stretched again with the injuries but the spirit and the character of the guys to work so hard and to keep coming back and to never give in was really positive and it was a big part of our game today, but I would have been a lot happier had we closed it out.
"You can’t say we deserved anything from the game because at the end we don’t defend it properly and they score the winner. To score three goals and lose the game is tough to take for all the boys and it’s tough to take for myself personally.
"I thought we looked a little bit jaded in the first half but the goal just before half-time was a big boost and then when we get it back to 3-3, I expect us to close the game out and we should be better in those final few moments.”