Boss Brady delights in growing 'connection' between Cobblers players and supporters

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Boss Jon Brady hailed the positivity of the Cobblers supporters during Saturday's hard-fought 1-1 draw with Swindon Town.

A crowd of close to 6,000 turned out for the Sky Bet League Two encounter, and with more than 1,000 making the trip from Wiltshire there was a lively atmosphere throughout.

Town had to overcome the setback of going behind to a 57th-minute strike from Tyreece Simpson, but they showed some fight and determination to level it up with skipper Fraser Horsfall's equaliser seven minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady loved this picture of the Cobblers players and fans celebrating Jon Guthrie's winning goal at Newport County last week

And Brady felt the home supporters in the ground played their part in that as they stuck with the players.

"In the second half the crowd really lifted us, and stayed positive with us," said Brady.

"I am glad they did, and I think you do when you see a team fighting as hard as we did, and showing a never-say-die attitude.

"I think it was great, and we are starting to get really connected with the fans.

"You could see at Newport last Tuesday night, I think that goal celebration shows how much the players are relaly enjoying have the fans back.

"That celebration, and the picture of it, was brilliant.

"So it is great that this stadium is rocking again.

"I think Saturday was the best football we have played this season, and that's the way we want to entertain the fans.

"We are trying to do that, but you always have a team that is also trying to stop you.

"We are fourth in the league table, this team is a work in progress, we are trying to play as well as we did on Saturday, and even better than that, week in, week out.

"But that is not always the case, and it's not always going to happen."

Skipper Horsfall, who played out virtually the whole of his first season at the club in front of empty stands, echoed his manager's thoughts.

"I say it all the time, but having a crowd in the ground makes a massive difference," said the former Macclesfield defender.

"I feel if that game was last season and we didn't have fans in, could we have got that late goal? I don't know.

"The fans spurred the lads on so much and you could tell with every corner and free-kick we were getting and pushing for the goal, they were excited.