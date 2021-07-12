Boss Brady 'delighted' to snap up 'leader' McGowan from Killie

Right-back has plenty of experience despite his age

By James Heneghan
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:10 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:10 pm
Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was 'delighted' to secure the capture of defender Aaron McGowan on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old right back has taken the well-worn path from Scotland to Sixfields to become Northampton's 10th signing of the summer.

"We are delighted to bring Aaron to the club," said Brady.

"He has an excellent pedigree with a good amount of experience and is another player who is a good age for us.

"Although he has played nearly 200 senior games already, he is still only 24 with the potential to improve further.

"He is a leader, a talker, an organiser, and an aggressive defender who plays with an edge to his game. He is one who has attracted interest from a number of clubs throughout his career and we are pleased we have been able to bring him to Sixfields."

