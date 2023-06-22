The speedy defender has agreed a new two-year deal to stay at Sixfields, and the Cobblers boss is delighted at the news.

The 23-year-old was forced to miss the run-in to Town's promotion in May due to injury, but it has been confirmed he will be part of the Cobblers squad as they make the step up to Sky Bet League One.

A dynamic, powerful, attacking full-back, it is believed Koiki attracted interest from a clutch of other clubs, but he has decided his future lies at Sixfields.

Ali Koiki has signed a new Cobblers contract

Koiki has made 74 appearances for the club since his switch from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2021, and has established himself not only as a fans' favourite, but with his boss as well.

And Brady believes the Londoner is a player who can improve even further, and the best place for him to do that is at Northampton.

“We were keen to keep Ali at the club and this is very good news,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We believe Ali has improved and developed in his time with us but we think there is still more to come from him and under our coaching and our guidance we hope he will continue that progress.

“Ali joined us with only a handful of senior appearances under his belt but over the last couple of years he has become an important player for us and we are delighted he will be part of our squad in League One this coming season.

“He had an incredible first year with us, playing more games for us than he ever had before and I felt he was showing some great form last season too and was really coming through strongly.

"He will be able to call on his experiences from those two years and that will help his development and progression as a player."

Koiki has taken his time to weigh up his options before putting pen to paper on his Cobblers deal, and Brady doesn't blame him for doing, but he believes the fact he is staying shows how good things are at the Cobblers.

“We are not surprised there was interest in him this summer," said the Town manager.

"But as with Max Dyche and the number of players who signed new contracts before the end of the season, it is a sign of the environment that has been created and the progress the club is making that players want to sign for the club and stay with the club.

“Whether they be new signings or new contracts for players already here, we are looking for players on an upward curve in their careers and we believe Ali is one who fits in to that category.

