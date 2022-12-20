Boss Brady delighted as Cobblers get back to work with a crucial victory

Louis Appere runs away to celebrate scoring the Cobblers' winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Carlisle United on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town and Carlisle have each had two games postponed due to the weather this month so were undercooked going into Tuesday's contest at Sixfields, and that showed to an extent in an uneventful and goalless first-half.

However, things came to life in the second as Jack Armour broke the deadlock for Carlisle five minutes in before Cobblers stormed back, scoring twice in a matter of moments through Sam Sherring and Louis Appéré.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the fourth time that Town have won from behind this season and the victory gives them a handy seven-point cushion back to fourth place in Sky Bet League Two going into the busy Christmas period.

"First and foremost, Carlisle are a really good side,” said Brady. “You can see why they are competing at the top of the table this season because it was a tough game for us.

"I think the hardest thing for both managers was the physical side of it.

"Both sides had 17 days without a game and we have found it tough over to find surfaces and pitches to train on because of the weather and because a lot of our players can’t get on astro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t know where we would be physically and you are not sure if you have done enough going into the game but I thought we were physically strong, especially in the first-half.

"We had a lot of entries into their third without them having too much against us and I felt we dominated without testing their goalkeeper until Sam (Hoskins) had that shot just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m pleased with the win and it was really, really good to come from behind again.