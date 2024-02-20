Tony Springett fires home the Cobblers' late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Oxford United on Tuesday (PIcture: Pete Norton)

Josh Murphy’s fierce strike gave the home side an early lead before Will Hondermarck headed Cobblers level, but Will Goodwin glanced home with nine minutes to play to seemingly win the game for the play-off hopefuls.

But there was to be more late drama involving the Cobblers, which is something of a theme this season, when Tony Springett collected Sam Hoskins’ low cross and stabbed into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a fantastic point and I’m really pleased with the boys because I felt we were very disciplined in our approach and we were clinical when we needed to be,” said Brady.

Will Hondermarck celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the first of the Cobblers' two goals at Oxford United (Picture: Pete Norton)

"We reduced them to shots from distance. The first goal we conceded is disappointing and we have to do better in that moment but the equaliser was excellent.

"Louie (Moulden) came to the fore near the end when he put his hand up and makes an excellent save after we gave the ball away, but most of their chances came from long-range and other than that I don’t think they really troubled us.

"It’s a great moment for Tony right at the end and I’m really pleased for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad