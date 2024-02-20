Boss Brady delighted as Cobblers claim 'fantastic point' at high-flying Oxford United
Josh Murphy’s fierce strike gave the home side an early lead before Will Hondermarck headed Cobblers level, but Will Goodwin glanced home with nine minutes to play to seemingly win the game for the play-off hopefuls.
But there was to be more late drama involving the Cobblers, which is something of a theme this season, when Tony Springett collected Sam Hoskins’ low cross and stabbed into the net.
"It’s a fantastic point and I’m really pleased with the boys because I felt we were very disciplined in our approach and we were clinical when we needed to be,” said Brady.
"We reduced them to shots from distance. The first goal we conceded is disappointing and we have to do better in that moment but the equaliser was excellent.
"Louie (Moulden) came to the fore near the end when he put his hand up and makes an excellent save after we gave the ball away, but most of their chances came from long-range and other than that I don’t think they really troubled us.
"It’s a great moment for Tony right at the end and I’m really pleased for him.
"He’s had to be patient and wait for his opportunities but he came on today and I felt the little dummy he did just before the ball came to him took the defender away and created the space and he’s calm enough to stick it away.”