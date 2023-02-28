Boss Brady bemoans Cobblers' lack of quality as they drop points at Harrogate Town

A bright start quickly faded and Town laboured throughout the first-half at Wetherby Road before Mitch Pinnock gave them a fortunate lead when his long-range shot deflected into the bottom corner.

However, poor game management allowed Luke Armstrong to level within two minutes, and it continued to be a struggle thereafter as Town lost ground on several teams around them in the Sky Bet League Two promotion race.

"I don’t think we did enough tonight,” admitted Brady.

Mitch Pinnock celebrates scoring for the Cobblers at Harrogate - but the joy would be short-lived as Harrogate equalised minutes later (Picture: Pete Norton)

“We pushed and pushed and we tried our best with the subs to freshen it up but we couldn’t break them down.

"We had four strikers on the pitch at the end and I went really offensive and we penned them in for the last 10 minutes.

"We huffed and puffed but the quality has got to be better.

"I thought we looked a little tired as well, which is disappointing, but we have had two long away journeys this week.

"We started off bright but we didn’t have any real energy throughout the game and that was disappointing.