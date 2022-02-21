Boss Brady and skipper Horsfall thrilled for Ashley-Seal to get his goal after 'tough' season

Benny Ashley-Seal fires home. Picture: Pete Norton.

Manager Jon Brady and captain Fraser Horsfall were both thrilled to see Benny Ashley-Seal get his name back on the score sheet during Saturday's win over Colchester United.

The 23-year-old has not even started a league game, let alone score, since netting the winner against Port Vale on the opening day of the season.

He was on the bench again at the weekend but replaced Louis Appere with 10 minutes to go and grabbed his opportunity when slotting home Town's third goal in stoppage-time.

Brady said: "Benny trains very well and I'd just like to see him put in a performance to show the crowd and to show us that what he does in training he can put into a match.

"He arrived between the posts and controlled the finish and got his goal and you could see the whole group were so pleased for him.

"I congratulated him after the game. It's been a tough road this season and he's probably felt a bit discarded and he's also struggled with injuries but that was a good moment for him."

Skipper Horsfall added: "I'm especially buzzing for Benny. I see him working hard every day in training, he got his chance and I'm so happy for him.

"It's been frustrating for him but he doesn't shy away from working hard and he does it every day so when he scored, we were all buzzing for him.

"He's a great guy to have around the squad and he's been working hard and he got his reward.

"We have healthy competition all over the pitch and I think that's good to have because every day in training you are striving to be better and better."

Sam Hoskins created the goal with some good work on the right before slipping in Ashley-Seal.

"Benny's a very good player and he gets into those positions a lot," Hoskins said.