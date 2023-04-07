Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong for his side after their 3-0 defeat to Newport County on Friday.

Town were the better team for 30 minutes at Rodney Parade but Louis Appéré and Harvey Lintott saw chances go begging and then it all went to pieces.

First, Aaron McGowan suffered a serious-looking ankle injury, then Omar Bogle scored with Newport’s first chance before Jack Sowerby had to be replaced at half-time.

Cobblers huffed and puffed in the second-half but their day was only going to get worse as Akin Odimayo became the third player to go off injured before Bogle and Charlie McNeil rubbed salt into the wounds in stoppage-time.

"It's a tough day,” admitted Brady. “We started off quite well and I thought we were the team taking the game to Newport but obviously we suffer the injuries and we had to shuffle it around.

"They get the goal, we defend it quite well initially but they score off the second phase, which is disappointing, and then we come out for the second-half and we are so disjointed. We are trying to shuffle the pack and we are shuffling it around but you end up playing so many players out of position.

"We looked strong and solid in the first-half and we were the team pushing. Louis has his chance and we intercepted a lot of balls in midfield and broke on them and we were looking good.

"But we concede a goal from a set-piece and then AK's off the pitch when we give away the penalty at the end, but it wasn't a foul. Harvey got the ball. That's an absolute fact.