Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell has tasked his side with the challenge of playing ‘better football’ and being more positive against Northampton at Sixfields this weekend.

The mid-table Alex saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end on Tuesday nght when managing just two shots, neither of which were on target, in a 1-0 defeat to second-placed Stevenage.

“The aim on Saturday is to produce better football so we can gain better control and create more goalmouth action,” said Bell. “If we are going to evolve as a team, we have to be capable of playing progressive football to get us up the pitch. That’s the challenge and what we’ve been working on.

Lee Bell shakes hands with then-Hartlepool manager Keith Curle

“Northampton are a team full of good, solid League Two players but they also have quality on top of that. Sam Hoskins is one of the top scorers in the league, so they certainly have firepower, and they have options from the bench too.

“We expect them to have territory and load the ball into our box, and we have to stand up to those challenges.”

