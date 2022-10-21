Stevenage manager Steve Evans has been dishing out plenty of compliments in the lead up to tomorrow’s top-of-the-table showdown against Northampton, with manager Jon Brady, chairman Kelvin Thomas and even Town’s supporters all receiving praise.

A big crowd is expected at the Lamex Stadium tomorrow as League Two leaders Stevenage, who have won their last 13 home games in all competitions, host the third-placed Cobblers.

And it seems Evans was keen to ensure he did not give Northampton any extra motivation in his pre-match press conference.

Steve Evans.

“I think they will be competing for automatic promotion this season,” he said. “Jon Brady has done a wonderful job.

"They have a brilliant chairman, a man who I know well and have a lot of respect for, and a young manager in Jon Brady who I tried to sign as a player a couple of times. He had that dead ball accuracy and played in a brilliant Rushden & Diamonds team.

"We have to be up for the task on Saturday. It will be a big crowd and we need our supporters to turn up because Northampton’s fans will be coming in their numbers. I don’t think there’s a train strike but even if there was, they would be coming however they could – by plane, bus, even by parachute! Their supporters have always been passionate and they always turn up and get right behind their team.