Bonner disappointed with Cambridge's display against Cobblers

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner was disappointed with his side's performance during their stalemate with the Cobblers on Saturday.

Both the U's and Northampton rounded out their pre-season campaigns with a largely incident-free goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

The highlight of the contest came five minutes into the second-half when Liam Roberts brilliantly kept out Joe Ironside's penalty.

“You want to win every game, but the result’s pretty irrelevant really,” said Bonner.

“We obviously had the chance from the penalty to get ahead, but I thought the game was so different from the ones that we’ve had so far.

“Some of the games have been really intense and fast, and high ball in play time, and this was more like a league game in that sense. It was a little bit slower.

“It was hard for us to get momentum and intensity in the game. We started both halves quite well, but weren’t able to maintain that, and we need to be better when the game goes a bit flatter and slower, because it felt like it was really stop-start at times.

“It was a little bit through fussy refereeing, a little bit through us being naive, a little bit through their management of the game, and a little bit through us not maintaining possession or creating tempo enough.