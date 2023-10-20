What Jon Brady said: "In terms of their squad and the size of the club, they are right up there in this league. It's still early in the season and everyone's jostling for position and teams are looking for that consistency in their performances. They have a fantastic manager and some very good players but if we are at our best, we feel we can compete with anyone in this league. We'll always respect the opposition but we don't fear anyone and why should we? The way we've played so far has been really strong even if we haven't always got a result.”