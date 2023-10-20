News you can trust since 1931
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Bolton Wanderers v Northampton Town: Sky Bet League One preview

Fixture: Bolton Wanderers v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League One
By James Heneghan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
Date/time: Saturday, October 21st, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Toughsheet Community Stadium

Forecast: 11C, showers

Michael Smith celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Northampton against Bolton Wanderers in 2017. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Michael Smith celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Northampton against Bolton Wanderers in 2017. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Michael Smith celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Northampton against Bolton Wanderers in 2017. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Outs and doubts: Bolton: Kyle Dempsey, Zac Ashworth, Carlos Mendes Gomes. Cobblers: Jon Guthrie, Will Hondermarck, Max Dyche, Jack Sowerby, Tyler Magloire, Danny Hylton

Betting: Bolton 4/5, draw 14/5, Northampton 3/1

Form guide: Bolton DWWWL, Cobblers LDWWL

Current league positions: 6th v 19th

Possible line-ups: Bolton: Baxter, Forrester, Toal, Iredale, Thomason, Dacres-Cogley, Sheehan, Morley, Williams, Charles, Adeboyejo. Northampton: Burge, Odimayo, Sherring, Monthé, Brough, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Appéré

Man in the middle: Martin Coy

Last time out: Bolton 1 (Mellish OG) Carlisle 3 (Gibson 3); Shrewsbury 1 (Udoh) Northampton 0

Most recent meeting: March 18, 2017 – Bolton 2 (Le Fondre, Morais) Northampton 1 (Smith)

Record v Bolton: P13 W5 D1 L7

What Jon Brady said: "In terms of their squad and the size of the club, they are right up there in this league. It's still early in the season and everyone's jostling for position and teams are looking for that consistency in their performances. They have a fantastic manager and some very good players but if we are at our best, we feel we can compete with anyone in this league. We'll always respect the opposition but we don't fear anyone and why should we? The way we've played so far has been really strong even if we haven't always got a result.”

What they said: “Teams raise their game when they come here, almost like a cup final at times and we have to raise our game to match that and match the energy levels. We believe that we’re a good team and we believe in ourselves. We have to go out there and prove it consistently but we’re looking forward to this run of fixtures and getting back to where we think we should be. Our full focus is on Saturday to just reset and go again.” Ian Evatt, Bolton manager.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2 Northampton Town 1

