Bolton Wanderers 2 Northampton Town 1: As it happened
and live on Freeview channel 276
Keep up to dates from the Toughsheet Community Stadium here...
Bolton v Cobblers LIVE
Key Events
- Cobblers return to action after two week break
- Guthrie and Sowerby unlikely to be involved
- Bolton aiming to bounce back from Carlisle defeat
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s League One clash between Bolton and Northampton. Tough ask for the Cobblers today against one of the favourites for promotion.
We’ll have team news shortly followed by updates throughout the afternoon
Not expecting Jack Sowerby, Jon Guthrie nor Will Hondermarck to be involved today. All three currently working their way back from injury. Magloire and Hylton remain out for a while yet.
Bolton themselves are hoping to have a couple of players back today. We’ll find out soon enough
Team news in 5...
TEAM NEWS!
No Louis Appere today. Out with what is being described as a ‘minor’ injury. Simpson replaces him. Only change from two weeks ago.
Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo, Sherring, Monthé, Brough, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins ©, Bowie, Simpson
Hondermarck on the bench. Ben Fox not there though. He’s also picked up an injury.
Bolton team news
200 up for McWilliams
Appere’s injury does highlight the lack of depth. He’s the only forward player currently injured (plus Hylton) and yet there’s no attacker on the bench today....
Here come the teams....
0’
Away we go!