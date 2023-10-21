News you can trust since 1931
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Bolton Wanderers 2 Northampton Town 1: As it happened

Cobblers are in action at Bolton Wanderers in Sky Bet League One this afternoon.
By James Heneghan
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Keep up to dates from the Toughsheet Community Stadium here...

Bolton v Cobblers LIVE

Show new updates
13:43 BSTUpdated 13:46 BST

Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s League One clash between Bolton and Northampton. Tough ask for the Cobblers today against one of the favourites for promotion.

We’ll have team news shortly followed by updates throughout the afternoon

13:45 BST

Not expecting Jack Sowerby, Jon Guthrie nor Will Hondermarck to be involved today. All three currently working their way back from injury. Magloire and Hylton remain out for a while yet.

Bolton themselves are hoping to have a couple of players back today. We’ll find out soon enough

13:55 BST

Team news in 5...

14:01 BSTUpdated 14:02 BST

TEAM NEWS!

No Louis Appere today. Out with what is being described as a ‘minor’ injury. Simpson replaces him. Only change from two weeks ago.

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo, Sherring, Monthé, Brough, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins ©, Bowie, Simpson

Hondermarck on the bench. Ben Fox not there though. He’s also picked up an injury.

14:03 BST

Bolton team news

14:09 BSTUpdated 14:09 BST

200 up for McWilliams

14:37 BST

Appere’s injury does highlight the lack of depth. He’s the only forward player currently injured (plus Hylton) and yet there’s no attacker on the bench today....

14:41 BST

14:57 BST

Here come the teams....

15:01 BST

0’

Away we go!

