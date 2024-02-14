Bolton lose red card appeal as FA charge boss Evatt with allegedly using 'abusive language' against Cobblers
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has been charged by the FA for allegedly using ‘foul and abusive language’ during Saturday’s game against Northampton at Sixfields.
Evatt was sent off at half-time in the 1-1 draw and will face a touchline ban if found guilty. Bolton also lost their appeal against George Thomason’s red card during the same game and the midfielder will miss three games, including Tuesday’s win over Wycombe.
An FA statement said: “Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following their EFL League One fixture against Northampton Town on Saturday 10 February. It’s alleged that during the half-time interval, he acted in an improper manner and used abusive words towards match official, leading to his dismissal. He has until 16 February to respond to the charge.”
Speaking after Tuesday's game against Wycombe, Evatt said: “We obviously lost the appeal with George but we don’t really get an explanation, it is just a yes or a no. I am disappointed with that because I think there was enough grounds for it to be overturned but we have to acknowledge and respect the decision. He is out for three games now, the first of which was tonight.
“With me, we had something through today and I completely disagree with the referee’s account of what happened – in fact there wasn’t a great deal there. What we have to do now is I will send back a not guilty plea and we will see what the next stage is, but I am guessing I will get a personal hearing and we will be able to speak about that nearer the time. We will respond and see what happens.”