Bolton fan Louie Moulden was getting stick from his Wanderers supporting mates on his Cobblers debut
and live on Freeview channel 276
Of all the teams, it was rather fitting that Louie Moulden’s league debut came against Bolton Wanderers.
A season-ticket holder with Wanderers as a child, the 22-year-old is Bolton born and bred. His brother – Ted – is Bolton’s kit man and many of his friends were in the away end at Sixfields when he came on for his debut during Saturday’s League One fixture.
"I was born and raised in Bolton so I know exactly what those fans are like and how good they are and it was an experience to play in front of them,” said Moulden after the 1-1 draw. “I had a season ticket with Bolton until I was about 12 so they are my local team and it was written for me to make my league debut against them.
"Half of my mates were in the away end and I was getting plenty of pelters from them! I gave them a bit back but I had a job to do and I was focused on that.
"My family follow my everywhere and they're at every game whether I'm playing or not so they were at Sixfields today and there's also family in the opposition dugout – their kit man is my brother. It was a really special day.”
Moulden signed for the Cobblers on loan from Wolves last month and he admits it came as a surprise when he was told by the coaching staff that he would be needed in the second half on Saturday due to an injury to Lee Burge.
"I didn't expect to play so soon,” he added. “I was prepared to wait for my chance but Burgey was struggling with something in the first half and the staff mentioned it to me at half-time.
"I went to warm-up and then I got the shout that I was coming on. It was all about focusing the mind because the body's ready and I've been training well.
"A lot of things went through my mind but it's just another game at the end of the day. It was my league debut and a couple of steps up from where I've played before but you have to be focused and get into the right mindset.
"I think I'm capable and I want to show people I'm capable so it was about getting on the pitch and proving I can do it at this level.”
Moulden’s next target is a first EFL start, which might come at Leyton Orient on Tuesday.
He continued: "I don't know the extent of Burgey's injuries so we'll wait and see on that but if I do get the nod to start, I'd love to walk out and make my full debut for the Cobblers on Tuesday.
"I've ticked off my league debut and now I want to establish myself as a League One goalkeeper. I want to get into the side and keep the pressure on.”