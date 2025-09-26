Steven Schumacher

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher is targeting a first away win of the season when his side take on Northampton at Sixfields this weekend.

Bolton have not lost in any competition since the opening day of the season – 11 games ago – and they go into tomorrow’s game on the back of four wins in five, including a 4-1 thrashing of rivals Wigan last weekend.

"We have to go there with the mindset of winning the game,” said Schumacher. “One thing we haven’t had so far this season is an away victory. We’ve had some tough games and Saturday will be the same but we have to find a way to win these games if we want to be in the hunt for promotion.

“Northampton are a well organised team. They had a difficult start but they’ve picked up some good results and they haven’t conceded many goals and they don’t give away many chances and they’ll cause us problems with how they play in terms of their directness. They like to put a lot of set-pieces into your box so we have to be ready for that.

"The next game is always the most important one. Everyone was motivated last week because it was a local derby but this game is still just as important and we have to make sure we perform well. If we don’t, we won't get anything from it.”