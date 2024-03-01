Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has won his appeal against the red card he received during last month’s League One game against Northampton.

Evatt was sent off at half-time during the match on February 10th at Sixfields when it was alleged that he had acted in an improper manner and used abusive words towards a match official as the teams made their way down the tunnel.

He appealed within a few days and with the case unproven he will face no further action.

At the time of the appeal, Evatt said: “With me, we had something through today and I completely disagree with the referee’s account of what happened – in fact there wasn’t a great deal there.

“At half time I articulated the argument really clearly. There was no aggression, no swearing, but the tolerance level for me compared to their manager I believe was completely different on the day.

"What we have to do now is I will send back a not guilty plea and we will see what the next stage is, but I am guessing I will get a personal hearing and we will be able to speak about that nearer the time. We will respond and see what happens.”