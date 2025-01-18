Blunt Cobblers fire another blank in home defeat to Lincoln City

Tariqe Fosu

Cobblers failed to score at home for the third game running when they were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City on Saturday.

Town had more possession, territory and shots but once again they were undermined by a lack of quality and creativity in the final third and one lapse at the other end ultimately proved decisive.

The hosts were edging a tight contest when Tendayi Darikwa struck against the run of play shortly before half-time, and whilst most of the second period was played in the Lincoln half, Cobblers failed to create anything clear-cut and subsequently succumbed to defeat.

Kevin Nolan picked the same XI that started against Burton Albion two weeks ago but there were some different names on the bench as Lee Burge, Max Dyche and James Wilson all returned from injury.

The only sniff of a goal in the opening 15 minutes came from a Mitch Pinnock long throw, which Freddie Draper nearly flicked into his own net, before Lincoln threatened a couple of times but Ben House and Jack Moylan both missed the target.

Cobblers did have more of the play in the first half but failed to create anything meaningful and they found themselves behind seven minutes before half-time when Lincoln struck from nowhere. Draper slipped in House and though his shot hit the post, the ball fell kindly for Darikwa to tuck away the rebound.

That gave the visitors confidence and they could have added a second before the break when a set-piece dropped to Draper in the box but he was denied by Nik Tzanev’s sharp reactions.

Tariqe Fosu replaced Samy Chouchane at half-time and Cobblers finally started to show some signs of life in attack with TJ Eyoma a whisker away from levelling, stabbing Pinnock’s throw just wide, before Tom Eaves headed into Zach Jeacock’s gloves.

But moments like that would prove few and far between. Fosu was harshly penalised by the officials when he looked to be away and gone before Jeacock tipped over Eaves’ ambitious volley.

Jeacock also clawed away Eaves’ header but Cobblers were too panicky and frantic and they did not have the required composure, nor quality, to create one big chance before full-time.

Cobblers: Tzanev, McGowan © (Dyche 90), Willis, Eyoma, Odimayo, Pinnock, Hondermarck (Wilson 79), Shaw, Chouchane (Fosu 45), Hoskins, Eaves

Subs not used: Burge, Tomlinson, Obiagwu, Dobson

Lincoln: Jeacock, Darikwa, Jackson, Erhahon, Hackett (Jefferies 72), McGrandles, O’Connor, House, Roughan, Moylan (Bayliss 28), Draper (Makama 84)

Subs not used: Pardington, Montsma, Hamilton, Ring

Referee: Craig Hicks

Attendance: 6,094

Lincoln fans: 547