Blow for Cobblers as McGowan is ruled out with long-term injury

Cobblers will be without Aaron McGowan for at least the first two months of the 2022/23 season after the defender underwent knee surgery.

The 25-year-old right-back started 42 league games last season but was forced off with a knee injury against Exeter City in April and did not feature again.

The club gave little away in the final few weeks of the season but it was hoped that McGowan would be fit in time for the new campaign, however eagle-eyed supporters on social media have noted the lack of him in any of the training pictures.

And manager Jon Brady revealed on Wednesday that he has gone under the knife and will not return until September at the earliest. As a result, the club are working on signing another right-back.