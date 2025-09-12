Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan is warning his players not to take any notice of Blackpool’s surprisingly low league position when the two teams meet at Sixfields on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).

Despite making a number of eye-catching signings in the summer, including the capture of ex-Town defender Fraser Horsfall, as well as the likes of George Honeyman, Michael Ihiekwe and Dale Taylor, Steve Bruce’s Seasiders have endured a miserable start to the new campaign.

They have just one win and four points from six games and currently languish in the League One relegation zone, with the pressure ramping up on Bruce, but Nolan has no interest in the table at this stage of the season.

"They're obviously in a false position at the moment,” he said. “They put together a great squad in the summer and signed a lot of good players and I expect them to be up there challenging for the top six come the end of the season.

"I'm preparing for a Steve Bruce team to come here and give us a proper game and if we don't turn up, we will be rolled over, so it's really important that we're ready.

"We'll make sure the lads are prepared for it because Blackpool will be wanting to get their season up and running, but if we want to make Sixfields a fortress, we have to be ready for games like this.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Brucey but I'm hoping it's not the same result as last time and I'll be the one smiling at the end of the game!”

With close to a fully fit squad to pick from, Nolan is expecting another strong performance at Sixfields, adding: "We have 20 plus players who are training and pushing. Attitudes and application levels have been great. I'm really pleased with the performances in the last three games but it's up to us to keep their feet on the ground and to keep pushing them to deliver every week.”