Blackpool hope to have striker available against Cobblers after appealing 'shock' red card

Jordan Rhodes

Blackpool are hoping to have striker Jordan Rhodes available for Tuesday’s trip to Northampton after appealing his red card against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Rhodes was sent off in the first half of the goalless draw at Bloomfield Road when referee Edward Duckworth adjudged him to have led with his left arm in an aerial challenge with visiting defender Joe Rafferty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've appealed obviously and we're hoping we get feedback on that today," said Critchley. "We need to know today because we're playing tomorrow and we're traveling to Northampton so the sooner we know, the better. My opinion hasn't changed, I felt at the time I was completely shocked by the decision.

"I was actually turning to the fourth official to complain that is should have been a foul for us because he'd missed a clear pull back on Jake Beesley. When I turned to look back at the pitch, I saw the referee with a red card in his hand. I actually thought I must have missed an off-ball incident because I'd turned to speak to the fourth official.

"I was in shock, I couldn't believe it and you could even argue it wasn't even a yellow card. We are just hoping that the panel or whoever looks at it sees sense and do the right thing.

"I don't think he's been sent off in his career, that's over 600 games and he's never had a red card. You'd like to think that stands you in good stead, I think I'm honest enough that if I felt it was a red card I would just say no the referee was right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad