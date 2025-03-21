Blackpool boss Steve Bruce 'not surprised' by Cobblers' good form under Nolan

Steve Bruce

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce is not surprised to see Northampton going well under Kevin Nolan ahead of Saturday’s League One meeting between the two sides at Sixfields.

Both Cobblers and Blackpool are in decent recent form. Bruce’s side have lost just two of their past 16 games – although nine have been draws – while Town have lost two in nine and took five points from their three most recent fixtures against promotion-chasing trio Stockport, Leyton Orient and Birmingham.

"They've had a good run of form, which doesn't surprise me under Kevin (Nolan), so it won't be an easy fixture," said Bruce. "They're a bit different recently. They're going to ask you questions and are a bit more direct and like to move the ball from back to front quickly.

"In terms of the squad, it was good to have the majority available at the weekend and that remains the case this weekend. The only doubt is Sammy (Silvera) but he trained on Thursday, so we'll see how he goes over the next 24 hours or so. We know what's coming on Saturday and let's hope our away form remains in good stead and we have another good trip on the road."

Currently 11th and 10 points off the top six, Blackpool are set for a quiet end to the season, but Bruce is keen for a reaction at Sixfields on Saturday after last week’s home defeat to Orient.

"It took me a while to get over Saturday, as I'm sure it did for everyone else," he added. "I don't think I've ever been involved in a game where so many big opportunities have been created, but we just couldn't seem to get them over the line on the day. They were chances that you would expect to score, and that was the biggest frustration.

"Similar to the match against Barnsley, we were relentless going forward at times. We created enough on Saturday to win three games. The way we played, we absolutely tore a very decent Orient team apart, and that is the frustration. However, we have nine matches left to focus and work on now, starting with Saturday against Northampton."