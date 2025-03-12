Birmingham City's Marc Leonard back from nasty injury in time for Sixfields return

Marc Leonard was stretched off during last month's FA Cup tie against Newcastle

Marc Leonard is back fully fit and available for Birmingham ahead of Saturday’s return to Sixfields.

The 23-year-old became an immensely popular loanee with Cobblers fans during his two years at Sixfields before he made the permanent switch to Birmingham from Brighton last summer.

Leonard had been in and out of the Blues side before suffering a horrible gash to his leg in last month’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle, but he returned to action as a second half substitute during Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Stevenage.

"It was really good to see Marc back,” said Birmingham boss Chris Davies. “It’s been a few weeks since he’s been out there. It didn’t coincide with our best period of the game but we know Marc and the quality he has. He’s always good in possession and it was good to see him back.

"We did have to take Emil Hansson off but that was just precautionary. He felt a bit of tightness but he’s played quite a bit of football so we just wanted to be careful.”

Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Stevenage took them 14 points clear at the top of the table ahead of their first league game at Sixfields in over 30 years.

"I thought it was one of our best performances of the season in the first half,” added Davies, whose side have won 35 games in all competitions this season. “I really liked how we approached the game. We looked fluent and we moved the ball well. It was really strong and a very good win.

"It all starts on the training ground and hard work is the foundation and the lads have been doing that all season. We’re in a great position but the next game is the most important thing and that’s Northampton at the weekend.

"The league table will take care of itself. We just have to focus on playing well. If we play well, we’ll get results and if we get results, the table will look good.”