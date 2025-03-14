Birmingham City loanee Tyler Roberts 'feels the love' at Cobblers and doesn't rule out possible future return

Tyler Roberts wheels away after heading Cobblers in front against Orient

Tyler Roberts says he 'feels the love’ at Cobblers and admitted it was a ‘weight off’ to finally score his first goal for the club against Leyton Orient last weekend.

It took seven months and 23 appearances but Roberts was on the score sheet when his 11th minute header set Town on their way to a terrific victory at Brisbane Road.

"It was a really good day,” said Roberts. “It's been a long time coming and to be honest I'm a bit annoyed I didn't score a few more but it was important to get three points and good for me to get a goal.

"It's massively a weight off. Obviously it's something that plays on your mind but you have to try and remain confident and just keep focused and look at scoring in the next game. At the end of the day, you have to put the ball in the back of the net and I'm really happy to have done that, especially in a winning cause.”

Over 1,2000 of the Shoe Army headed down to the capital and they showed their appreciation towards Roberts after being treated to a sparkling individual performance.

"It's nice to get the recognition,” he admitted. “That's what gives you a buzz in football – when you go out there and the fans sing your name. It's what you dream of as a kid so to hear that at any time is a great feeling and I thank them for turning up and being as loud as they were because it really does give us a boost and it felt more like a home game for us."

Roberts will return to parent club Birmingham City in the summer but, beyond that, he does not know what his future holds.

"I'm just enjoying my football,” he said on BBC Radio Northampton. “I've only worked with Kevin Nolan for a few weeks after coming back from injury but I'm really enjoying it. There are talks to be had but they will come in the summer.

"You just have to find a place where you feel comfortable and you have that buzz and you feel that love and that is something I've felt at Northampton. I feel a lot of love from the fans and the club so I can definitely say I've enjoyed my time here.

"Players always say that they take it one game at a time because that is football and you can't look too far ahead. You have to focus on the here and now and I have to make a big impact so somebody like Kevin Nolan wants me to come back. I just want to finish the season as strongly as I can, score more goals, and then we'll see what the future holds in the summer."