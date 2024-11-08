Birmingham City boss warns fans and players 'not to expect an easy game' against Cobblers

Chris Davies

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has warned that ‘no one should be expecting an easy game’ when his lavishly-equipped squad host Northampton at St Andrews on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big-spending Blues have put together the most expensive squad ever seen in League One and they are reaping the rewards on the pitch having racked up 29 points from 12 games, losing only once.

They are overwhelming favourites – as short as 1/4 with some bookies – to make it six home wins in a row when the Cobblers visit this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies said: "I am expecting a really good atmosphere on Saturday, but we have to help energise the crowd with our performance on the field. I have said to the lads this week: 'The fans are coming to watch you because they believe in what you are doing and how you are playing, they want to come and see their team now.'

"It will be another tough test against Northampton. Every time I have seen them play, they have been well in the game. They have some quality, and no one should be expecting an easy game.

"They are an organised side, who definitely know what they are doing. They normally set up with wide players in a four-at-the-back system and those wingers tend to have quality. It is another challenge for us and we need to keep making sure we are coming up with the answers."

Birmingham will be boosted by the return to fitness of Krystian Bielik this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies added: "We have had a really good week's training, especially having not had to deal with a midweek game. At the moment we only really have two proper injuries with Emil Hansson and Scott Wright, we have got a couple of lads building their way back up as well.

"Krystian Bielik has had a good week's training, he has done very well and looks sharp so he is pretty much there now."