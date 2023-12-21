Biggest crowds at Sixfields in half a century fill Brady with pride

‘All we want to do is bring the town together.’

​Jon Brady says he and his players ‘feel a sense of pride’ at attracting the biggest home crowds in more than half a century.

Cobblers’ average attendance this season is close to 7,000, their largest in 55 years, and another big crowd is expected when Oxford come to Sixfields on Saturday for Northampton’s final home game of the year.

Brady said: "It's our final home game for 2023 and we thank the fans first and foremost for their support and I hope they've enjoyed the year.

Cobblers fans celebrate after Kieron Bowie scores against Cambridge United.

"We always have that extra edge away from home with our supporters and how vociferous they are and we have been backed really well again this season.

"To have our biggest attendances for more than 50 years on average is testament to the players and what they are producing out on the pitch at the moment.

"I think the level we're playing at helps because you see the size of the clubs that we're coming up against in League One, but it fills us with a sense of pride.

"All we want to do is bring the town together. It's great to see Saints going well with Phil Dowson and we want to build that connection with them and hopefully we can do it with the cricket team too and we're able to bring all three of the county's top teams together.

"We might all play different sports but for me I think it's really important to have those connections and let's hope we keep attracting big crowds and hopefully with the development of the stand it'll increase even more.