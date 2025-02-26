Big selection headache for Cowan after Brackley score six against Rushall

Shane Byrne slotted home a penalty early in the second half (picture: Pete Keen)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan has a big selection headache after his squad showed its strength on Tuesday night.

With the injury situation at St James Park having eased significantly, Cowan now has plenty of options at his disposal.

He opted to 'mix things up' against Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night and the fresh legs had a huge impact as Brackley secured a superb 6-1 home success.

Six players were on the Saints scoresheet, with Matt Lowe, Scott Pollock, Connor Hall, Shane Byrne, Miracle Okafor and Tyler Lyttle all netting.

And Cowan will now has plenty of interesting decisions to make ahead of Saturday's Vanarama National League North trip to Darlington (kick-off 3pm).

"I thought the lads were incredible (on Tuesday night) and I think the main word I'd use is professional," Cowan said.

"It's hard, especially against a team like Rushall, and I thought they had some really good individual performances. I'm not trying to patronise them - I genuinely believe that.

"It speaks more about our performance when they were doing that.

"They went 1-0 up and it was cause for concern but the lads stuck to our process, trusted it and we didn't get desperate or start chasing the game.

"We didn't do anything different to what we normally do, we stuck to our own process, our game strategy and the lads carried it out brilliantly.

"There was a lot of trust out there in what we do and it's good to see them all enjoying it as well.

"Psychologically, when you're playing a team down the bottom and you go 1-0 down, you think 'is it going to be one of those nights?'.

"Mentality has to be really good, you have to be really psychologically strong to keep doing what you're doing, keep trusting it – and we did that.

"The culmination was some incredible play and we were really pleased with it.

"We had lots of energy, we mixed it up a bit and all of those players have now made their claim for a starting position.

"It (the team selection) could be anything come Saturday because we've got players coming off the bench and kicking us on again with even more energy.

"It was nice to see so many players get on the scoresheet.

"There were some great finishes and we talk about being ruthless a lot.

"I'll have a big headache (about who to select) between now and Saturday."