Fornah capped off pre-season with a sweet finish against Birmingham. Picture: Pete Norton

Tyrese Fornah has vowed to ‘always take risks' and play his football in a way that will excite supporters as he prepares to make his Sixfields bow this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silky smooth on the ball and capable of gliding past defenders with effortless ease, the midfielder impressed as much as anyone in pre-season, and he produced glimpses of his talent in moments on an otherwise disappointing afternoon against Wigan.

“My biggest thing is to always believe in myself,” said Fornah. “If I don't believe in myself, who will? I try and go on the pitch and play with freedom. The biggest pressure I have is at home and my partner because we're expecting a child. That's more pressure for me than playing football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to be free and exciting and inspire young kids because that’s how I got into the game and I was in that position, going to watch a player and see the joy they spread. Hopefully people see me as that.”

The prospect of becoming a father has given Fornah a different perspective on life. "I think it's helped my football but I’ve always been pretty chill and laid back,” he added. “I try to play with a smile on my face but I'm also up for a fight and I want to show the fans how committed I am and how grateful I am for all their love and support since I joined.

"I want to do it for the staff and all the boys in the dressing room and I truly am grateful to be here and I'm enjoying my time and I just try to give back to the people who have always believed in me. The fans pay their hard earned money to watch us play and that's my main motivation, especially after they travelled all the way up to Wigan to support us last weekend.”

And the former Derby, Plymouth and Salford midfielder accepted his side could not complain about their opening day defeat, admitting: "The game was a bit end-to-end in the first 20 minutes and we couldn't really get control of their game plan and get to grips with how they used their strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we came more into our own in the second half, we played higher up and we played through the lines and myself and Dean (Campbell) saw more of the ball, but once it went to 3-0 it was a bit too late to do anything. It's about moving on. Things change quickly in football and there's always a game around the corner to bounce back and it's obviously going to take us a bit of time."

The defeat hasn’t dented the 25-year-old’s faith in the long-term project at Sixfields. "I see massive potential and that's why I joined,” continued Fornah, who remains the only player of Town’s 13 signings to pen a three-year deal this summer. “I knew things would take time but I signed a long-term contract here and that shows the faith and belief I have in the club.

"It won't happen straightaway. Rome wasn't built in a day, as my mum used to say, so it's just about constantly working on the training pitch and us believing in ourselves. We need to go out and play with freedom and take risks because if you don't take risks, nothing will ever come off.”

Risk-taking comes naturally to Fornah, even if it does frustrate his manager. "The gaffer is onto me quite a lot but in a good way,” he said. “He wants me to get myself in the box more, play with freedom and always look to take risks and try and excite people because he knows what I can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He gives me belief and it's down to me to decide what to do on the pitch. I hope the fans can see what I'm trying to do and hopefully goals and assists will come. That's something I was harsh on myself before I came here because I feel I should contribute more in the final third and that's a big target of mine going into this season.”

Fornah and Campbell partnered each other in virtually every pre-season game and the two seem to have wasted little time in forming an understanding.

"I think Deano is more of a sitting midfielder than me,” Fornah added. “I'm more of a risk-taker. Deano takes risks as well but I like to get the ball on the back foot and commit players and maybe glide past a defender or two.

"Deano's attributes really suit me because he's a very good passer of the ball and he has an amazing left foot. Sometimes, when I see him dropping down to go and get the ball, I have it in my head how can I make his job easier?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try to get into those pockets. I like to drift in that left eight pocket and with Deano on the right, he has that angle to thread the ball through and it works quite well. We do complement reach other really well and I'm sure we'll only get better and stronger as a partnership the more we play together."