News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Northampton Town are expected to face a relegation fight.Northampton Town are expected to face a relegation fight.
Northampton Town are expected to face a relegation fight.

Betting supercomputer predicts where Northampton Town will finish on return to League One - plus where Carlisle United, Stevenage, Leyton Orient and Burton Albion are expected to finish - picture gallery

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2023/24 League One table by formulated a range of informative outright odds markets.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:51 BST

It predicts that Northampton will narrowly avoid relegation, while promoted Leyton Orient survive in League One.

But fellow promoted clubs Carlisle and Stevenage are expected to go down.

At the other end of the table BonusCodeBets are tipping Derby County and Bolton to go straight up.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

Winner 5/1

1. Derby County

Winner 5/1 Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales
Winner: 8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

Winner: 8/1 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Winner: 9/1

3. Reading

Winner: 9/1 Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Top six: 6/5

4. Barnsley

Top six: 6/5 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League OneLeyton OrientBoltonDerby County