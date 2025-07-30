They have put together the table based on odds to win the title, to get promoted and to get relegated.

Oddschecker have also revealed the best back teams in the pre-season markets.

The findings have revealed Stockport County are the best backed side to win the league, with 20 per cent of bets being placed on them, with Huddersfield (17%) and Luton (13%) the next best backed.

Stockport also lead the way for the best backed team in the promotion market (14%) as well as best backed in the top six market (34%).

They are followed by Huddersfield (13%) and Bolton (12%) for promotion and Bolton (14%) and Blackpool (8%) for a top six finish.

Bradford City are the best backed side to get relegated, taking 19% of all bets, with AFC Wimbledon next with 13%.

This is how they think the season will finish, with odds for the title, promotion and relegation included for every club.

