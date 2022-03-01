Winning matches when you’ve conceded first isn’t a rarity – but it’s certainly a tough thing to pull off

And the experience of winning after falling behind is possibly one of the most stressful, yet exhilarating, endured by football fans.

Stats – provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and accurate up to Feb 28, 2022 – show there are four teams in League Two who have yet to win after going behind.

And you could say winning from a losing position isn't one of Northampton Town's strong points, despite sitting pretty at second in the league.

Here are the best and the worst teams in the division for winning points from a losing position, with each teams actual standing the table in brackets.

1. Exeter City - 16pts (4th) Four wins and four draws after having been behind in 13 games.

2. Sutton United - 14pts (5th) Four wins and two draws after trailing in 14 games.

3. Hartlepool United - 14pts (12th) Four wins and two draws after having falling behind in 19 games.

4. Swindon Town - 13pts (7th) Three wins and four draw having been behind in 16 games.