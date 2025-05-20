Jack Perkins

It was the glowing words of Ben Perry that helped persuade Jack Perkins to leave Nottingham Forest, a club he had been at since the age of eight, and make the permanent switch to Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has this week made the big decision to say goodbye to the City Ground, where he had risen through the youth ranks, and sign a two-year deal with Kevin Nolan’s Cobblers, becoming Town’s first signing of the summer.

"I’m delighted to be here,” said Perkins. “It’s nice to have signed and I can’t wait to get started. I came in a few weeks ago to see the lads and meet the manager and do a bit of training. I found it really good, the lads were very welcoming and I enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a nice feeling to know the manager likes me as a player and wanted to bring me to the club and I really like the place so it was definitely something that appealed to me and I was keen to sign.

"There’ll maybe be a couple of weeks now to relax but then it’s all about getting back in the gym and making sure I’m fit and ready for the new season.”

Perry, a midfield team-mate of Perkins at Forest, impressed on loan at Cobblers in the second half of the season. "I had a chat with Ben as well and he couldn’t have spoken any higher of the place,” Perkins continued. “He only told me very good things about the club and once I spoke to him and I knew Northampton were interested, I couldn’t think of a better place to go.”

Another pull was Nolan himself, with Perkins adding: "The manager had a great career at the top level and I can’t think of a better person to learn from. Even in just those few days I was here and trained with the team, I could see what he wanted and I feel there's so much I can learn in the next few years and that’ll help me improve a lot as a player.”