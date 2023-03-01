Cobblers midfielder Ben Fox has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 25-year-old limped off during the second-half of last month’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon when he flew into a strong defensive challenge inside the penalty box.

The pain was evident straightaway and whilst he attempted to carry on, he struggled to put any weight on his ankle and had to be replaced.

After consulting experts, it was decided that Fox needed surgery and would therefore miss the rest of the campaign.

He tweeted: “Devastated to be ruled out for the rest of the season. Ankle operation was successful & the hard work to get ready for next season starts now. Will be backing the boys on the sidelines, up the cobblers.”

Manager Jon Brady does not expect any of the six other injured players to return before the weekend.

"No, I don't think anyone will be back for Saturday,” he said after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Harrogate. “We had Ryan Haynes back in the squad tonight but he's nowhere near match fit.

Ben Fox limps off against Wimbledon.

"It was more him coming on the bench just to help us out but he's been out for nearly two months and he's only had one week back in training so he has no minutes under his belt.

