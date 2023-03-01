Ben Fox ruled out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery
Midfielder injured himself against AFC Wimbledon two weeks ago
Cobblers midfielder Ben Fox has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
The 25-year-old limped off during the second-half of last month’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon when he flew into a strong defensive challenge inside the penalty box.
The pain was evident straightaway and whilst he attempted to carry on, he struggled to put any weight on his ankle and had to be replaced.
After consulting experts, it was decided that Fox needed surgery and would therefore miss the rest of the campaign.
He tweeted: “Devastated to be ruled out for the rest of the season. Ankle operation was successful & the hard work to get ready for next season starts now. Will be backing the boys on the sidelines, up the cobblers.”
Manager Jon Brady does not expect any of the six other injured players to return before the weekend.
"No, I don't think anyone will be back for Saturday,” he said after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Harrogate. “We had Ryan Haynes back in the squad tonight but he's nowhere near match fit.
"It was more him coming on the bench just to help us out but he's been out for nearly two months and he's only had one week back in training so he has no minutes under his belt.
"These are the type of things we are having to do at the moment. It was just about filling the bench really."