Ben Fox

Ben Fox is facing time out with a hamstring injury and Cobblers also have concerns over defender Jordan Willis following his first half substitution against Barnsley on Saturday.

Fox had started Northampton’s first two league games but he was not in the squad for the trip to Oakwell and after the 2-2 draw manager Jon Brady confirmed he’s set for a spell on the sidelines. Willis, meanwhile, was substituted in the first half with a knee injury.

Debutant Samy Chouchane was another player to limp off against Barnsley, and there was also no place in the squad for young midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Samy was just fatigued,” said Brady. “It’s his EFL debut and the intensity and the pace is so much different at this level compared to youth football and he had a bit of cramp.

"I’m not sure with Jordan. He’s in a knee brace at the moment and we had so many walking wounded at the end of the game, which is frustrating.

"Foxy will be out for a while with a hamstring injury and Dibley-Dias has had illness. He probably wasn’t right last week but we wanted him to play and he just needs to shake that off. Tyler (Magloire) and (Akin) Odimayo have had it and it’s ripped through the whole group. It’s been tough but we’ve just been managing it.”