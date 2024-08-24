Ben Fox facing time out and concerns over Jordan Willis for Cobblers after Barnsley draw
Fox had started Northampton’s first two league games but he was not in the squad for the trip to Oakwell and after the 2-2 draw manager Jon Brady confirmed he’s set for a spell on the sidelines. Willis, meanwhile, was substituted in the first half with a knee injury.
Debutant Samy Chouchane was another player to limp off against Barnsley, and there was also no place in the squad for young midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias.
“Samy was just fatigued,” said Brady. “It’s his EFL debut and the intensity and the pace is so much different at this level compared to youth football and he had a bit of cramp.
"I’m not sure with Jordan. He’s in a knee brace at the moment and we had so many walking wounded at the end of the game, which is frustrating.
"Foxy will be out for a while with a hamstring injury and Dibley-Dias has had illness. He probably wasn’t right last week but we wanted him to play and he just needs to shake that off. Tyler (Magloire) and (Akin) Odimayo have had it and it’s ripped through the whole group. It’s been tough but we’ve just been managing it.”
