Midfielder Ben Fox is hoping to be back for the start of next season after admitting he was ‘absolutely devastated’ when told he would be out for several months with a serious ankle injury.

The 25-year-old was enjoying his best run of form as a Cobblers player when he came off worse after making a last-ditch defensive tackle inside his own penalty area during February’s goalless draw with Wimbledon at Sixfields.

The initial diagnosis suggested Fox would play again this season but further investigation resulted in surgery and at least three months out.

"Obviously it’s tough,” said the midfielder on the Cobblers Show. “I knew straightaway that something wasn’t right. I tried to carry on but I was never going to be able to. I was desperately trying to put weight on it and you’re in denial but I thought ‘actually, I should be sensible here’. It’s one of the hardest things to deal with in football.

"I felt like I was playing well and it’s always nice to play with that confidence but I haven’t had much luck in my career. It’s disappointing but it’s three weeks since my operation so I’ve managed to get my head round and I’m in a good headspace moving forward.

"It escalated as we went into more detail. It went from six weeks to 12 weeks to a bit longer. I got the news from the person doing my ultrasound and he said ‘you are going to be out for a long time’ and I remember ringing Mike and I just broke down. I was absolutely devastated.

"You kind of patch yourself up and my support network is brilliant. My fiancée is actually a physio so she knew the ins and outs of the injury and she’s been great. She’s been there for me since I was 15 so she knows how to pick me up.

"Everyone deals with it in different ways. This is my second long-term injury and compared to the first one when I did my knee, I feel I’m in a better spot to know how to deal with it and I’m on the mend now.”

Asked if he’d still make the same challenge knowing the outcome, Fox added: "I would still make the block again because that’s the sort of player I am – I’m all or nothing. You can go over it a thousand times in your head but ultimately everything happens for a reason and I’m on the mend now.

