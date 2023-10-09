News you can trust since 1931
Jade Bell celebrates with Zoe Boote after scoring her third and Northampton's fourth against Sutton Coldfield. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Jade Bell celebrates with Zoe Boote after scoring her third and Northampton's fourth against Sutton Coldfield. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Bell the star as Cobblers Women launch thrilling comeback to take victory at Sixfields

Jade Bell scored a hat-trick as Cobblers Women staged a thrilling comeback to beat Sutton Coldfield Town 4-2 in front of over 700 supporters at Sixfields on Sunday.
By James Heneghan
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST

Sutton led 2-0 midway through the first half but Bell’s hat-trick plus a goal from Alex Dicks propelled Cobblers to an excellent victory in FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

“The first 20 minutes were tough and Sutton Coldfield presented us with problems,” said joint-manager Josh Oldfield. “It took us some time to get to grips with the game, and we were disappointed with the goals that we conceded. After that, a lot of character and energy was shown to keep us in it. It felt comfortable in the end, and that’s because we’ve got players that can create and score goals.”

Liam Williams added: “It’s never ideal to go two goals down so early in the game, but it was a big test of character and we stayed calm. We stuck to the plan and carried on doing what we were doing well. The togetherness was second-to-none. We knew we had that in this group and they showed it today, so we’re proud of them.”

The Cobblers host recently-relegated Boldmere St. Michaels in their second midweek fixture of the season on Thursday. Kick-off at Fernie Fields Sports Ground is at 7:45pm, and tickets are available at ntfcdirect.co.uk and on the gate.

