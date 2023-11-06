News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Bell bags four as rampant Cobblers Women put seven past Leek

‘The movement, combinations and finishes were outstanding.’
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jade Bell scored four goals as Cobblers Women thrashed Leek Town 7-3 in FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands on Sunday.

In an excellent team performance, Bell was the star with four goals while Alex Dicks chipped in with a brace and Kim Farrow netted the other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were pleased with a large amount of what we did, but we conceded three sloppy goals which we’re not so happy about,” said joint-manager Josh Oldfield. “We come away from it thinking that we need to tighten up and not give so many goals away.

Jade Bell celebrates her third and Town's sixthJade Bell celebrates her third and Town's sixth
Jade Bell celebrates her third and Town's sixth
Most Popular

“However, it was a good performance overall and the girls were positive in possession. We created so many chances and seven goals doesn’t even do it justice! The movement, combinations and finishes were outstanding. It’s another three points, but we’re aware that we’ve got bits to work on.”

The Cobblers host FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Ipswich Town in the Women’s FA Cup first round proper next week.

“We played another Tier 3 side, Derby County, in the FAWNL Plate recently, so we know that Ipswich are going to be a really good test for us,” added co-manager Liam Williams. “They’ve been doing well at that level for a few years, so we’re going to have to be at our very best.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ipswich will be the favourites going into it, but it’s a cup game and anything can happen. We’ve got nothing to lose, and we certainly want to give a good account of ourselves. We’re going to plan and prepare as well as we can to try to get a result.”

Sunday’s tie will kick-off at 2pm at Fernie Fields Sports Ground.

Related topics:IpswichIpswich Town