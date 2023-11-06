Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jade Bell scored four goals as Cobblers Women thrashed Leek Town 7-3 in FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands on Sunday.

In an excellent team performance, Bell was the star with four goals while Alex Dicks chipped in with a brace and Kim Farrow netted the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were pleased with a large amount of what we did, but we conceded three sloppy goals which we’re not so happy about,” said joint-manager Josh Oldfield. “We come away from it thinking that we need to tighten up and not give so many goals away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Bell celebrates her third and Town's sixth

“However, it was a good performance overall and the girls were positive in possession. We created so many chances and seven goals doesn’t even do it justice! The movement, combinations and finishes were outstanding. It’s another three points, but we’re aware that we’ve got bits to work on.”

The Cobblers host FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Ipswich Town in the Women’s FA Cup first round proper next week.

“We played another Tier 3 side, Derby County, in the FAWNL Plate recently, so we know that Ipswich are going to be a really good test for us,” added co-manager Liam Williams. “They’ve been doing well at that level for a few years, so we’re going to have to be at our very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ipswich will be the favourites going into it, but it’s a cup game and anything can happen. We’ve got nothing to lose, and we certainly want to give a good account of ourselves. We’re going to plan and prepare as well as we can to try to get a result.”