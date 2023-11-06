Bell bags four as rampant Cobblers Women put seven past Leek
Jade Bell scored four goals as Cobblers Women thrashed Leek Town 7-3 in FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands on Sunday.
In an excellent team performance, Bell was the star with four goals while Alex Dicks chipped in with a brace and Kim Farrow netted the other.
“We were pleased with a large amount of what we did, but we conceded three sloppy goals which we’re not so happy about,” said joint-manager Josh Oldfield. “We come away from it thinking that we need to tighten up and not give so many goals away.
“However, it was a good performance overall and the girls were positive in possession. We created so many chances and seven goals doesn’t even do it justice! The movement, combinations and finishes were outstanding. It’s another three points, but we’re aware that we’ve got bits to work on.”
The Cobblers host FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Ipswich Town in the Women’s FA Cup first round proper next week.
“We played another Tier 3 side, Derby County, in the FAWNL Plate recently, so we know that Ipswich are going to be a really good test for us,” added co-manager Liam Williams. “They’ve been doing well at that level for a few years, so we’re going to have to be at our very best.
“Ipswich will be the favourites going into it, but it’s a cup game and anything can happen. We’ve got nothing to lose, and we certainly want to give a good account of ourselves. We’re going to plan and prepare as well as we can to try to get a result.”
Sunday’s tie will kick-off at 2pm at Fernie Fields Sports Ground.