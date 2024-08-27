Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gavin Cowan believes Brackley Town's hard-fought Bank Holiday Monday point stands them in good stead for another big game on Saturday.

The Saints have been handed a hugely difficult start to the Vanarama National League North season, with their most recent fixture coming at Spennymoor Town.

Brackley battled all the way until the end as Morgan Roberts' superb 89th-minute strike earned them a share of the spoils against a side who boast a proud home record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowan's side have so far faced Scunthorpe United and Kidderminster Harriers, the current top two, as well as Chester FC, Curzon Ashton and Spennymoor.

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan (picture: Pete Keen)

Those matches have all come with their own dangers, but Brackley have managed to secure seven points from a possible 15 so far.

And they face another tough test this weekend, hosting fifth-placed Hereford, who have gone unbeaten in their opening five matches, winning twice and drawing three times.

"We have to really work hard in terms of our recovery," Cowan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The games don't get any easier because this league is packed with tough games every week.

"We know we're going to have to be better than we were on Monday but we showed great attitude and application to get a point that stands us in good stead.

"It was very hard fought and it shows how difficult it is to come here, the fact they hadn't dropped points at home in their last 11 games. We were probably the last ones to take points off them here.

"We're pleased to come away with a point.

"We certainly set up to get three points but at the end of the day, we rode our luck a bit and managed to get four points from six over the Bank Holiday, which is a pretty good return.

"Ultimately, it's been a very tough start to the season.

"Not many would have enjoyed our first 10 fixtures so to be five games in, we'd like a bit more of a return but it's four points from the weekend and we're appreciative of that."